Fear of jail makes Indore residents wear face masks

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): The number of people roaming around without face masks has decreased after the Indore district administration set up a temporary jail to confine those who violate Covid-19 protocols, police said on Saturday.



"The temporary jail has been set up on the directives of the District Magistrate of Indore, under section 151 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)," Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Indore Manish Kapooria told ANI.

"It is important for all to follow the COVID-19 protocols. If people do not follow the SoPs, we have no option left but to take some strict actions against the violators," the DIG said.

Kapooria further said that their aim is to protect people and not to harass them.

"People who do not follow the COVID-19 mask rule are lodged in the facility. The action taken by the authorities is successful as the people have started wearing masks. This will continue until each and everyone starts following the COVID protocols," he added.

"Several people have been arrested by the police for violating the COVID-19 mask rule till now," the police said.

According to the district authorities of Indore, Indore recorded 708 positive cases on Friday taking the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases to 71,699.

"As many as 413 people recovered from the disease on Friday while the death toll in the district stands at 969," the district authority said.

Madhya Pradesh Minister for Revenue and Transport Govind Singh Rajput has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. (ANI)

