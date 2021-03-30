Fearing Covid, Sri Chaitanya college students skip classes

"There are four floors in the college and coronavirus infections occurred in the second floor. I am not sure of the numbers but Covid cases are definitely there," a source told IANS on Tuesday.

Vijayawada, March 30 (IANS) Several students of Sri Chaitanya junior college at MG Road near M&M mall in Vijayawada are skipping classes fearing coronavirus infection after some cases allegedly surfaced in the college.

He said the college management is falsely claiming to the parents that there were no infections.

"When parents are asking, they (management) are claiming otherwise and asserting that why would they conduct classes if there was Covid? However, they sanitized the classrooms," the source highlighted.

Incidentally, the Sri Chaitanya college management restricted the sanitization only to the second floor where the infections allegedly happened.

According to the source, most of the students in this college branch are day scholars and pointed out that it is hard to find who has been infected as nobody would tell openly among so many students.

"Some students are still attending and if any student does not attend the college, management calls up their parents and pushes them to send their children for classes. They talk rudely," the source noted.

However, a good number of students are refraining from attending classes for fear of contracting the disease while the balance students' parents are yet to know about this development.

With five MPC sections, the college stuffs about 60-70 students in each classroom.

"If you come to the college you will know. There will not be any Covid precautions. Some wear masks while some don't. Teachers started wearing masks from the time Covid struck," the source added.

According to the source, this is happening in the college from the last week.

Meanwhile, the source confirmed that the junior college is yet to return the 30 per cent fees deduction mandated by the state government due to Covid and the student said that Rs 35,000 annual fees has already been paid, including no clarity if that excess fees would be adjusted later.

Several attempts to reach the college proved futile as the phone number listed on Sri Chaitanya college website is dysfunctional.

In a similar development, V. R. Siddartha Engineering College in the city also witnessed some students getting infected with Covid, prompting the management to divide some batches into two and organise morning and afternoon sessions of classes.

Morning session is from 8.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. in the afternoon.

"It least 3-4 students got infected with Coronavirus," said a source from the engineering college and also confirmed that the college is also exploring the option of conducting online classes.

Before these infections surfaced, the source said all the students used to sit together.

--IANS

sth/rt