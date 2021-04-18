Fearing poaching, Assam Cong candidates to stay at a hotel

"Congress candidates would remain together at a hotel till the results of the Assembly elections were declared on May 2," a party leader said.

Guwahati, April 18 (IANS) Apprehending poaching by the rival party, the main opposition Congress in Assam on Saturday assembled its candidates at a hotel here, party sources said, adding they would stay there till the results of the recently held Assembly election are declared on May 2.

AICC General Secretary and the party's Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh claimed that the "Mahajot (grand alliance) would secure a big majority in the 126-member assembly".

Congress leaders held a closed door meeting in Guwahati on Saturday.

Congress Legislator Party leader Debabrata Saikia said Saturday's meeting is "almost a normal meeting after the election and some strategies were taken in the meeting".

After a week's stay in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidates returned to Assam on Friday after the Covid-19 cases were rising in the west Indian state.

The AIUDF is a partner of the 10-party "Mahajot".

Another ally of the grand alliance, Bodoland People's Front has shifted its candidates from Assam to a neighbouring country fearing poaching by rival camps.

The 3-phase polls in Assam concluded on April 6 and results will be declared on May 2.

