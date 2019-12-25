Fed up of eve-teasing, minor girl commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): A minor girl allegedly committed suicide here after she was subjected to eve-teasing and harassment by a few men in Thar village of Tikamgarh.

"The girl committed suicide by hanging herself. The body has been sent for postmortem and impartial investigation is being conducted in the case," Additional Superintendent of Police, Munnalal Chaurasia told reporters here.



Allegedly, on the girl's birthday last week, the men brought a cake and also made a video of the same, which they posted on social media. The girl was allegedly upset over the incident.

More details are awaited in the matter. (ANI)