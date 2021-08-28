"Feeling better now", Rajasthan CM Gehlot after angioplasty

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who recently underwent a successful angioplasty and stenting procedure, on Saturday said he was recovering well.



"Thanks to the best wishes of you all, I am feeling better now. On the advice of doctors, I walked in the ward of the hospital and during this time talked to the family members of the patients, Moolchandji from Malpura and Chhotelalji from Alwar and also got to know about their well-being," Gehlot said in a tweet.

The chief minister had on August 28 undergone angioplasty and stenting procedures at the SMS government hospital here after complaining about a mild discomfort in his chest. According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, Gehlot was found to have a 90 per cent blockade in one of the main arteries.

"He is recovering well. All protocol follow-up tests were done and they are normal. Team of doctors have been looking after him. He is in good health and cheerful condition. Today he will be mobilized and walking also and probably tomorrow, he may be sent home," a release from the hospital said.

The 70-year-old Congress leader has had health issues ever since he tested positive for coronavirus in April this year. (ANI)

