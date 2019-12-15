Felicitation ceremony held for MEG BSC sailors for good performance in Youth Games

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): A felicitation ceremony for Boys Sports Company (BSC) Sailors for winning medals at the YAI Youth Nationals was held at the Madras Engineer Group (MEG) centre in Bengaluru.

The young sailors were welcomed and felicitated by Brigadier TPS Wadhwa and Commandant MEG.

In the recently held YAI Youth Nationals held at Mumbai from December 1 to 7, 18 BSC sailors of MEG Bangalore participated and won 4 gold, one silver and one bronze medals. Cadet Vijay Kumar, Cadet Sikhansu Singh, Cadet Gagan, Cadet AK Pandey and Cadet Mandeep won gold medals in all the four categories of Optimist, Laser 4.7, 29 ER and RS One.



Sailing discipline in BSC at MEG was introduced in the year 2015 with an aim to groom young boys into international sailors. Since then BSC Sailors under the leadership of coach Subedar T Siva commenced practice in KRS dam where the venue provided an ideal situation for inland sailing as also offshore sailing.

At present, 22 sailing cadets are undergoing training under Subedar T Siva.

They have participated in various National/International Championships and obtaining a large number of medals in recent past. A total of 24 gold, eight silver and 12 bronze medals were won in various national championships and six gold, five silver and two bronze medals were obtained in International Championships. (ANI)

