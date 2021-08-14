Felicitation event for gallantry awardees organised at Jammu Air Force Station

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 15 (ANI): On the eve of 75th Independence Day towards the celebration of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', Felicitation and motivational event for Gallantry awardees, was organised at Air Force Station in Jammu.



The Gallantry awardees who were honoured in the event include Captain Bana Singh (Param Vir Chakra), Colonel Virender Kumar (Veer Chakra) and Group Captain Sandeep Singh (Shaurya Chakra).

They were felicitated by the Air Officer Commanding in the presence of senior dignitaries, serving soldiers, school children and NCC cadets.

A documentary was screened on the bravery and valour of awardees which motivated the gathering towards Armed Forces. The event was followed by sharing of anecdotes of bravery by the awardees. (ANI)

