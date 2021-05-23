Female suicide bomber eliminated before reaching her target in Afghan's Faryab province

Interior Ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian said that the suicide bomber was killed in Faryab's Qaisar district. Three Taliban were killed in the incident, TOLO News tweeted.Women have been used by various terror organisations for carrying out the suicide bombing in several countriesIn 2012, a female suicide car bomber in Afghanistan was used to kill at least 12 people, including nine foreigners. The armed group Hizb-e-Islami said that the attack was carried out in revenge of an anti-Islam film.Suicide bombings have become very common in the war-torn nation as it suffers deadly terrorist attacks almost daily. In 2019, a child was used to carry out a suicide bombing at a wedding ceremony in Afghan's Nangarhar province, killing six people and wounding 14 others, reported TOLO News.The last well-known female suicide bombing attack took place in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan area in 2019. A female suicide bomber targeted a government-run hospital here on Sunday, killing six people, two of them policemen, and wounding 28 others, shortly after a gun attack on a police check-post left two policemen dead.Officials said that the suicide bomber clad in a black 'shuttlecock' burqa was sitting near the entrance of the Trauma Centre. They said that the explosion took place when the bodies of the two policemen were being shifted inside the centre, reported Dawn.Among the deadliest attacks, a female suicide bomber in 2010 killed 43 people in north-west Pakistan close to the Afghan border, while 50 others were injured.Police officials told reporters that the suicide bomber was clad in a burqa who reportedly threw a grenade after resisting a security search, TOLO News reported.The Jaffa street suicide attack in the Israeli capital Jerusalem in 2002 also remains one of the most vividly known incidents. A 28-year-old female Palestinian suicide bomber named Wafa Idris, a member of the Fatah group, killed one elderly person and injured 100 others in the attack.It is also important to note that two days ago, India marked the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 30th death anniversary. Gandhi was also assassinated by a female suicide bomber named Dhanu from Sri Lanka's Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.Gandhi was assassinated by a female suicide bomber named Dhanu during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. The blast also killed 14 others apart from Gandhi and Dhanu. Tensions arose between LTTE and Gandhi after the latter send Indian peacekeeping forces to intervene in the Sri Lankan civil war.On February 18, 2014, the Supreme Court had commuted the death sentence of AG Perarivalan, a convict in the assassination case, to life imprisonment on grounds of a delay of 11 years in deciding the mercy pleas by the Centre. (ANI)