Feminine design philosophy

The duo showcased their collection on Day 3 of the ongoing phygital FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, in collaboration with Marie Claire, a women-centric fashion footwear brand under the Bata India umbrella.

They were inspired by life in the slow lane -- enjoying the view of the moon, the setting sun, blooming flowers. One can find an abundance of floral prints in the collection -- exploding flora on hues of the earth and sky, cerulean blue, grey, green among others.

The "Fall 2021" collection comprised relaxed trapeze silhouettes with stylish frock dresses cinched at the waist with romantic bows, goddess gowns in chiffon, among others. Floral textures added to the beauty of the creations, while the label's signature, billowy, ruffles at times angular, big or small, projected a dramatic appeal to the garments, as they cascaded down the silhouettes.

The designer used large bows nestled in the decollete of gowns, varying floral prints, black, printed, puffed, long-sleeved ensemble with sheer yoke and high neckline. The collection also included large rosettes and broad leather belts with giant buckles, accentuated the waists.

The deep, plunged, 'V' neckline with an illusion effect had feminine, flared, billowy sleeves and an asymmetrical silhouette to complement the look.

For a touch of retro nostalgia, long-sleeved, ruffled, collared, styles projected a youthful, feminine, charm to the collection.

Day 3 of the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week also saw designer Masaba showcase her "Summer 21" collection called 'Masaba Land' of resort wear with relaxed, leisurely silhouettes. She has used playful florals, animal motifs and her iconic motifs with bouquets of colours. The line comprised of flowing kaftans, easy breezy shirts, cover-ups and fusion separates. She included some formal styles too. There were track pants and joggers, hoodies for both men and women. Summer dresses, off-shoulder, kaftans, tie-up blouses with attached skirt combos and summer blouses with asymmetric skirts were seen.

Masaba showcased some sarees in different colours, prints and patterns, with varying choli styles. There were interesting choli/cape combo for lehengas. The final trio of gold and magenta, shimmering lehengas with tiny bustiers, as well as a black, maxi skirt with an impressive gold motif teamed with a double-breasted, long-sleeved, black jacket, proved the collection presented fun to formal flavour.

Casual men's wear had an athleisure look with bold colour/print blocking for the two-tone blousons, while shorts and matching shirts, as well as flowing robes over jumpsuits, added to the male wardrobe options.

She says: "My latest range is inspired by and interprets the effect music can have on one's mood. The one thing that I can promise everyone is that this showcase will transport you to an era where nothing is ever boring."

