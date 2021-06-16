Fertiliser subsidy scam: RJD's AD Singh withdraws his plea against ED remand from Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Amarendra Dhari Singh, who was recently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on the charges of money laundering in connection with an alleged fertiliser subsidy scam, has withdrawn his plea from the Delhi High Court where he has challenged his 10 days ED remand.



"The petition is disposed of as withdrawn," observed Delhi High Court judge Justice Naveen Chawla.

Singh has moved a petition under sections 482 and 483 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) seeking setting aside of the remand order passed on June 3 where the trial court had remaded him to 10 days ED custody. He was arrested by the ED on the charges of money laundering in connection with an alleged fertiliser subsidy scam.



According to the probe agency, Singh is stated to be the senior vice president of a firm involved in the case, identified as Jyoti Trading Corporation. He was involved in the export and import of fertilisers since the 90s. Singh imports fertilisers for private companies and export them to the Middle-East and other countries.

Advocate Amit Mahajan, Standing Counsel for Central government and Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana of ED had stated that money was paid through hawala operators and intermediaries. Group companies of co-accused Rajeev Saxena, who is an accused in Agustawestland case also, were used for receipt of commission from supplier of fertilisers and other products to IFFCO and Indian Potash Limited (IPL).

During the commission of crime, sham consultancy agreements were made as also fake invoices for consultancy services, without providing any such services and thus commission was received from group companies of Rajeev Saxena without any genuine transaction and that money was actually illegal commission generated out of import of fertilisers and raw material, ED lawyers said.

ED further added that the accused (AD Singh) acted as intermediary along with other accused for channelising the ill gotten money through different firms and companies.

According to the probe agency, in this manner, Rs 685 crores approximately were received in the bank accounts of the group companies and individual accounts of Rajeev Saxena and other accused including Singh. (ANJ)

