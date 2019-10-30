Festember'19 themed 'Cinema Paradiso' begins on 3rd October

Festember 2019, themed ‘Cinema Paradiso’ began on the 3rd of October, 2019 and ended on the 6th of October.

68 events, 11 workshops, and 7 informals were held during the fest. The workshops ensured that the participants had a fun, yet informative experience. The informals were enjoyed by people of all ages.

The Inaugural Ceremony of NIT Trichy’s annual cultural extravaganza, Festember’19 took place in the Barn Hall at 6 pm, on Day 0. The event saw the presence of several dignitaries including the Chief Guest of the day, CEO and MD of City Union Bank, Dr. N. Kamakoti. The ceremony was opened with an invocation followed by the lighting of the lamp. Following an auspicious beginning, the welcome address was delivered by the Faculty Advisor of Festember’19, Dr. S. Jerome. Next, the Chairman of Festember’19, Mr. Praveen Kumar provided an overview of what this edition of Festember has to offer. A constant pillar of support, the Dean Students’ Welfare, Dr. Samson Mathew addressed the gathering with his encouraging thoughts following which the Director, Dr. Mini Shaji Thomas presented the Presidential address. Further in the ceremony, the Chief Guest, Dr. N. Kamakoti, spoke a few enlightening words. The Inauguration Ceremony drew to a close with a Vote of Thanks presented by Dr. Sankar Neelakandan, Overall Coordinator of Festember '19.

Festember '19s fusion night was held at GJCH, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on day 0. The event was sponsored by Realme, our Official Smartphone Partner. It was headlined by Karthik Iyer's IndoSoul and was met with resounding success.

Karthik Iyer's Indosoul is a brand that is celebrated for being the pioneer in Indian Classical Fusion music. The band consists of musicians from diverse musical backgrounds - Vikram Vivekanand on the guitar, Reshwin Nishith on bass, Ramkumar Kanakarajan on drums, Sumesh Narayanan on the mridangam and percussion, and Karthick Iyer on violin and vocals. They performed a variety of songs, spanning multiple genres, much to the audience's delight.

The events were in different clusters from Tamil, Telugu, English and Hindi Lits; Dance; Music; Dramatics and Photography and tested each participants’ abilities. The sponsors for the guest lectures were JioSaavn, City Union Bank, Republic TV, Coca Cola, NesPlus, Orphic Life, Fujifilm, MTV Beats, Chennai Live 104.8 FM, Cartoon Network, Carnival Cinemas and Fever FM 91.9.

The first guest lecture was by eminent journalist and a consulting editor of The Times of India, Mrs. Sagarika Ghose. It began at 2:30 pm and ended at 3:30 pm. Around 200 people attended her lecture. She spoke about important issues like gender inequality at the workplace, the importance of media during elections and how the commercialisation of media has curbed their freedom to report truthfully.

The guest lecture by Hollywood concept artist Nathan Schroeder was held at Barn Hall on Day 1 from 5:30 pm. The lecture covered the story behind him getting into this niche line of work where an idea for the setting is brought to life through art. It also covered his process of converting his ideals into tangible design, which was very well received from the crowd, winning their interest and fascination. His key message was that the artist lies within all of us, we just shouldn't let it be latent. The lecture concluded with the institute memento being given to Mr. Schroeder by the director, Dr. Mini Shaji Thomas, and the Festember memento being given to him by the Dean (Students Welfare).

The second ProShow of Festember '19, Rock Nite happened on Day 1 of the fest at 9 pm. The Alternative Hard Rock band WACX was the first to perform. They are a 5 piece band from Chennai who draw their influences from the different eras of music, bringing a dynamic wall of sound and a live energetic act wherever they go. Masala Coffee, an indie band performed next. Their act was electrifying and had the audience on their feet and having an amazing time. The sponsors for this event are Realme, JioSaavn, City Union Bank, RepublicTV, FastTrack and MTV Beats.

Mrs. Rathika Ramasamy, an acclaimed wildlife photographer, delivered her guest lecture under the guest lecture series Vox Populi. The guest lecture took place on Day 2 of Festember, in the Senate room at 10 am. The event was powered by Jio Saavn, in association with Realme, our Official Smartphone Partner. Further, it was brought to us by City Union Bank and broadcasted by Republic TV-India’s No.1 English News Channel. She spoke about her upbringing, her childhood in southern Tamil Nadu. She then proceeded to talk about her education, how she chose a computer engineering degree and further went on to do a management degree before deciding her calling lay elsewhere. She then showcased a slideshow of an assorted array of her photos, while simultaneously talked about her photography career in detail. She then finished the session with a question and answer session.

The 4th guest lecture of the Carpe Diem guest lecture series took place in EEE Audi on 05.10.19. Famed actor and TV personality Anu Hasan delivered an engaging discourse on entertainment. People turned up in huge numbers to listen to her compelling narrative. She also took questions in a brief Q/A session. She was presented with an institute memento, Festember memento, and a gift pack from the GL's official snack partner, Nabati.

The EDM Nite happened in GJCH on Day 2 of Festember '19. The event was sponsored by Realme, JioSaavn, City Union Bank, RepublicTV, FastTrack and MTV Beats. The event started at 10.00 pm and went on till midnight. Delhi-based EDM duo Progressive Brothers came up to huge cheers from the audience and had the jam-packed venue raving like there was no tomorrow.

The finals of various events from different clusters of Tamil, Telugu, English and Hindi Lits; Dance; Music; Dramatics and Photography were held, with each event testing the abilities of the participants. With the semi-finalists making use of their knowledge, presence of mind and talent to win the coveted Festember prize, the judges had a challenging time to choose the best of the very best.

The sponsors for the guest lectures were City Union Bank, Republic TV, IndiaGlitz, Pillsbury, MTV Beats, Chennai Live 104.8 FM, Kappa TV, and Bombay Shaving Company. The first guest lecture was by Padma Shri award winner Mr. Vijay Amritraj, India's former tennis player. It began at 2:30 pm and ended at 4:00 pm. Around 200 people attended his lecture. He spoke about his mantra which led him to achieve great heights of success, being, "Nothing is impossible". He spoke about how his mom was his pillar of support through thick and thin, how she helped him recover from his failures and taught him to move forward in life.

The second guest lecture was by National Award Winning playback singer, Naresh Iyer. He spoke about his struggles to break into the Indian Music Industry, and the chance given by Mr. AR Rahman which helped him succeed.

The Valediction Ceremony for Festember’19 took place at the Barn Hall. Dr. Samson Mathew, Dean Students' Welfare addressed the gathering which was followed by the presidential address by the director, Dr. Mini Shaji Thomas. In her speech, the director praised the efforts of the students and encouraged them to strive for greater excellence in the next editions. The memento distribution took place which was then followed by a vote of thanks, delivered by the Treasurer for the fest.

The final ProShow of Festember'19, known as JioSaavn SoundBound happened on Day 3 of the fest. The star of the night, Benny Dayal provided the audience with a spectacular performance, making it one of the most memorable nights of Festember'19.