Festival of lights will end inequalities, discrimination: Sonia Gandhi wishes people on Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): While extending her greetings on the ocassion of Diwali, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressed that 'this festival will end inequalities and discrimination from the life of every Indian.'

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has extended her greetings on the auspicious occasion of Diwali to all fellow Indians. She expressed her prayers that this festival of lights will end the inequalities and discrimination from the life of every Indian and usher in a new era of health, happiness and prosperity for all," stated a press note.



Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished everyone on the micro-blogging site.

"Wishing each and every one of you a #HappyDeepavali. May you be blessed with peace and happiness," he tweeted.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended her greetings to everyone and said that a 'diya is the voice of the good and honest.'

"A diya removes darkness. Voice of the good and honest, it stops the storm of lies and injustice. Happy Diwali, festival of diyas, light, chura, sweets, kheel, joy and prosperity," Vadra tweeted in Hindi.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also wished the nation a happy and prosperous Diwali. (ANI)

