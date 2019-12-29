Festivals reminder of India's unity in diversity, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday outlined the festive spirit of the country while asserting that different festivals being celebrated in various parts of India remind us of our unity and diversity.

Speaking at the monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi said, "Movement of sun, moon and earth doesn't just determine eclipses, rather many other things are also associated with them. We all know, that based on the sun's motion, various festivals will be celebrated throughout India in the middle of January."Sharing details of different festivals which are celebrated in different parts of the country, the Prime Minister said, "From Punjab to Tamil Nadu...from Gujarat to Assam...people will celebrate various festivals. Makar Sankraanti and Uttaraayan are celebrated with great fervour in the month of January.""During this time, we will see the celebration of Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in Tamil Nadu and MaaghBiihu in Assam. These festivals have a close link with the prosperity of farmers and their crops", he added.Prime Minister Modi also concluded that these festivals remind us of India's unity as well as its diversity.Towards the end of his statement, the Prime Minister stated that it was the last edition of this year's Mann Ki Baat broadcasts."This is the final episode of Mann ki baat and we will meet again in 2020", he said while extending new year's greetings to the listeners. (ANI)