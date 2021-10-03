Festive interior design ideas

This Yellow-coloured sofa is a modern expression of the warmth, vibrancy and elegance of yellow. The soft curves contrasting with the chic curvilinear lines in luxurious suede makes for a contemporary and minimal piece of furniture. Minute details like the sleek, golden-toned sofa legs enhance the visual intrigue of the form, adding a bold statement to the interiors.

The twin seaters tanned in deep yellow make a luxury statement with a plush, fuller seat on sleek, aureate legs that brim with exoticism.

Crimson Pleats Chair

This red-hued in plush fabric and minimal wooden legs is a relaxed piece of furniture that radiates charm and romanticism. The soft-edged, cleanly pleated backrest wraps a circular seat and a dull gold patterned cushion, adding a hint of modern retro to the room. The nimble detailing and indulgent textures make for statement furniture adding fun and gravitas to the interiors.



The Perch

The seater is a re-imagination of a perch with a bird figurine, in wood and leather, accentuated by gold leafing that brings out a luxuriant side of comfort.

The Roseate Dresser

The dressing cabinet stands tall in a blush pink hue that is sliced by hints of polished gold strips, bringing the most fashionable formula of geometry. The intercrossed skin is vanities in a soft texture and a harmonious assemble that speaks of nothing but beauty.



Gamboge Chair

This statement yellow-toned chair with soft curves, lush upholstery details and an artful language, makes for a young and eclectic seating. The heavy volume of the seat is contrasted by a slender, upholstered frame, curving elaborately to form the armrests, while securely holding the plush backrest in place. This play of volumes is amplified with the soft curves of the minimal wooden legs, asserting a powerful presence while also looking visually light, adding vibrancy and oomph to the room.

