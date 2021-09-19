Festive Looks for Ganesh Chaturthi

The safe and classic bet to keep up with tradition is to go for striking ethnic wear and add little touches of glam! High Low hem kurtas with gotta borders, asymmetric kurtas, low crotch pants an elegant sari and flowy silhouettes for women make for instant showstopper looks. The men can choose from a range of kurta churidar and Bundi sets, printed and solid kurtas in raw silk fabric paired with denim or just elevated bundis in solid hues paired with shirts and formal pants.

Labels like Gajra Gang, Aachho, Rust Orange, Shaily, Likha, Eridani offer plenty of options, while can men can choose from Manyavar, Truebrowns among others on Nykaa Fashion

(IANSlife Features can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/

