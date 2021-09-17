Fever, cough, respiratory distress in children in Siliguri are seasonal viral infections, not a new virus: Expert

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], September 17 (ANI): The rising cases of children suffering from fever, cough and respiratory distress in district hospitals including Siliguri are instances of seasonal viral infections and not due to a new virus, said Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (IGPMER) Microbiology Head Dr Raja Roy.



"It is not caused by a new virus and the situation is normal and far better than the last year," Roy said.

A five-member expert team from the state health department reached North Bengal on Friday to review the situation of the baby care units and the infrastructure of the hospitals.

The team is headed by IGPMER Head Dr Raja Roy; State Health Service director Pallab Bhattacharya; Additional Health Officer Bikash Chandra Mandal; Department of Community Medicine Head Diptakanti Mukherjee and paediatric department associate professor Sagar Dutta.

The special team met with the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) authority, visited the paediatric wards first. Then the team went to Siliguri and Jalpaiguri district hospital later.

Speaking to the media, Roy said, "The purpose of the visit is to review the situation and if something needs to be done on an urgent basis."

North Bengal Special Duty Officer (OSD) Dr Susanta Roy said that in view of the Covid-19 situation, they had requested the state department to send a team.

"We are happy as the new team has reached here and strengthened the manpower," he added.

Speaking further Roy said that "Do not take risks, bring your children if they are suffering from fever and other problems.

Meanwhile, two more children have died at the Malda Medical College and Hospital. (ANI)

