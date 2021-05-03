Fewer tests lead to drop in Telangana's daily Covid count

According to the daily media bulletin released by the health department, 49 more people succumbed to the virus during the 24-hour period that ended 8 p.m. Sunday.

The fresh cases pushed the state's cumulative tally to 4,56,485.

The state reported 5,695 new cases over the 24-hour period against 7,430 new cases the previous day.

Hyderabad, May 3 (IANS) Telangana's daily Covid count saw a drop due to fewer tests conducted over the weekend.

The death toll has now mounted to 2,417. The case fatality rate stands at 0.52 per cent against the national average of 1.1 per cent.

Government and private laboratories tested 58,742 samples against 76,330 tests conducted the previous day.

Over the last one week, the number of tests has come down to 70,000 to 80,000 per day from over one lakh earlier.

The state has so far conducted 1,31,18,856 tests. Samples tested per million population improved to 3,52,467.

As a result of a drop in new infections and more recoveries, there was a marginal decline in the number of active cases. The active cases now stand at 80,135.

A total of 6,206 people recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative recoveries to 3,73,933.

The recovery rate improved to 81.91 per cent against the national average of 81.7 per cent.

Greater Hyderabad remains the worst affected with 1,352 new cases. Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy district adjoining Hyderabad reported 427 and 483 cases respectively.

Out of 33 districts in the state, 16 districts reported cases in double digits.

Warangal Urban saw a spike in new cases. The district reported 393 new infections followed by 258 in Nizamabad, 249 in Sangareddy, 238 in Siddipet, 231 in Karimnagar and 221 in Mahaboobnagar.

--IANS

