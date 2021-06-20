FICN case: NIA arrests absconding accused carrying Rs 50K bounty

A reward of Rs 50,000 was declared by the NIA for information leading to arrest of Islam, a resident of Babupura in West Bengal's Malda district.

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested wanted Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) supplier Sariful Islam in connection with his links with Bangladeshi gang involved in the illegal trade.

NIA investigation has revealed that Islam used to procure FICN from absconding accused Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh, who are residents of Bangladesh, for further circulation in Karnataka along with his co-accused.

Further investigation in the case to apprehend absconding Bangladeshi accused persons continues, said the NIA.

The case was initially registered on March 12, 2018 at Chikkodi police station in Karnataka's Belagavi district relating to arrest of two FICN racketeers and seizure of FICN of face value of Rs 82,000.

The NIA had re-registered the case on April 14, 2018 and taken over the investigation.

A Special NIA court, Bengaluru had earlier convicted five accused persons in the case for their role in procurement and circulation of FICN and sentenced them to imprisonment for six years.

--IANS

rak/vd