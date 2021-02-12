Fifth accused in Mangolpuri murder case arrested

Following an argument at a birthday party late on Wednesday night, Rinku Sharma was stabbed to death allegedly by a man known to him, and his three friends. The Delhi Police on Friday said the murder took place due to a business rivalry, and no communal angle should be attributed to it.

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The Delhi Police has made its fifth arrest in the Mangolpuri murder case in which a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death.

The clarification by the police has come after some organisations started giving communal overtones to the murder, and hashtag Justice for Rinku Sharma trended on Twitter.

Earlier, four persons -- Danish, Islam, Zahid and Mehtab, accused of being involved in the case, were arrested.

"We have made the fifth arrest in the murder case, We are ascertaining the role of Tajuddin. Further investigation is on," said S. Dhama, Additional DCP, Outer Delhi.

As political tempers ran high, and netizens on social media demanded justice for Rinku, many politicians and social activists visited the deceased's family. At the same time, the Delhi Police has categorically stated that the incident does not have any communal angle.

"So far, during investigation it has surfaced that quarrel started during a birthday party over shutting down of a restaurant. All persons are known to each other and they live in the same locality. Any other motive alluded to this incident is factually wrong," said Dr A Koan, DCP Outer Delhi.

