Fight isn't about making BJP stronger but bringing glory to eastern India again: Shah

Kolkata (West Bengal), February 11 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said this fight is not about making Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronger and uprooting the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but making our Bengal a 'Sonar Bangla' and bringing glory to eastern India again.



While interacting with BJP's 'Social Media warriors' in Kolkata, Shah said, "This fight is not about making BJP stronger, uprooting Mamata didi, a change of the govt or about changing the CM and making someone else the CM. This fight is about making our Bengal 'Sonar Bangla'."

He added, "This fight is about bringing glory to eastern India again, about eliminating poverty from eastern India, about safeguarding borders, about keeping out infiltrators, providing citizenship to refugees, about taking Bengal to the top in fields of industry, education, and patriotism."

Earlier in the day, Shah flagged off the fourth Poriborton Yatra from Cooch Behar and said that this initiative is not about changing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but to build 'Sonar Bangla'.

Claiming that TMC and Communist parties have done nothing for development in the state, Shah had said: "We work with the idea of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'. We take the cultures, literature, and traditions of every community ahead."

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place this year. (ANI)

