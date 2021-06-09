Fighter jet disappears from radars during Bulgarian-US drill

Sofia, June 9 (IANS) A Bulgarian MiG-29 fighter jet has disappeared from radars during a Bulgarian-US drill over the Black Sea, while a search and rescue operation is underway, the government said on Wednesday.

The MiG-29 aircraft lost radio communication and disappeared from radars at 00:45 (local time) on Wednesday when performing a training task during the tactical live fire exercise "Shabla 21," a statement said.