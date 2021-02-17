Fiji hopes for smooth roll out of vaccination registration

According to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), Fiji's Health Ministry is working with other ministries and stakeholders to ensure the Covid-19 vaccination registration process rolls out smoothly in the island nation which has a population of around 900,000.

Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete said that this is critical in ensuring they meet their vaccination target, Xinhua reported.

He said that vaccination is the first step towards economic gain and will facilitate international travel as well.

The registration can be done in two ways with Fijians to register online or through face-to-face consultation at the nearest registration centres.

The island nation is working to register all receivers planned for the first phase of vaccination. The priority group in phase 1 will include frontline workers and people aged 60 and older.

The health ministry also said Wednesday that there are currently zero active cases of Covid-19 in the island nation, which reported its first confirmed case in March 2020.

The ministry said that it has been 305 days since the last case was detected outside border quarantine on April 18 last year.

Fiji has so far reported a total of 56 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 54 recoveries and two deaths.

A total of 28,503 laboratory tests for Covid have so far been conducted in Fiji.

