Fiji reports 1,054 new cases of Covid-19 in past 24 hours

Suva, July 21 (IANS) Fiji's Health Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that 1,054 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry also reported 12 new deaths from the pandemic between July 13 and July 19, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary James Fong said that there had been 343 new recoveries since the last update, which means that there are now 14,943 active cases in the country.