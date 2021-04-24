Fiji reports one new Covid case

According to Fiji's Health Ministry, the girl travelled with her mother to a funeral. She had no symptoms and tested negative when she was taken into quarantine on Sunday, but tested positive on day four of quarantine.

Suva, April 24 (IANS) Fiji reported on Saturday one new locally transmitted case of Covid-19, who is the 14-year-old daughter of the female hotel worker who is the central link of local transmissions in the island nation.

Her mother is the 53-year-old woman, who is a first generation contact of the soldier that tested positive for Covid-19, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, Fiji has 20 active Covid-19 cases, including six locally transmitted cases and 14 imported cases.

Fiji has had 87 cases in total, with 65 recoveries and two deaths, since its first case was reported on March 19 last year.

To further contain the spread of Covid-19, the Health Ministry has announced that Covid-19 restrictions have been enforced across Viti Levu, Fiji's largest island and other parts of Fiji from Thursday.

The Health Ministry also said on Saturday that the nationwide curfew, which was in place from March 30 last year, remains from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. local time, while restricted movement nationwide is from 7:00 p.m. local time on Saturday night to 4:00 a.m. local time on Monday.

