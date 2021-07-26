Fiji upgrades restrictions

In a statement on Sunday, Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said that all unnecessary movements should be restricted from Monday onwards, while he urged citizens urged to stay home as much as possible, reports Xinhua news agency.

Suva, July 26 (IANS) Fiji has upgraded restrictions amid a resurgence of fresh Covid-19 cases in the island nation, according to health authorities.

Movement outside home must only be for approved employment purposes, medical purposes or to get groceries.

To facilitate this, the curfew hours throughout the Western Division will be effective from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.. like the capital Suva, Fong said.

All movements from the Central Division to the Western Division will be assessed on a case by case basis and higher priority for approval will be given to those who have completed 14 days after the second dose of the vaccines.

All movements from the Viti Levu to the Northern Division and maritime islands will be assessed on a case by case basis and higher priority for approval will be given to those who have completed 14 days after the second dose of the vaccines, according to Fong.

Fiji has so far reported 22,513 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 177 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/