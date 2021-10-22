Fijian Parliament elects new President

Suva, Oct 22 (IANS) The Fijian Parliament on Friday elected Ratu Wiliame Katonivere as the new President after he received majority votes.

He replaces Jioji Konrote who has held this position for two terms since November 2015, reports Xinhua news agency.

Katonivere was nominated by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya nominated Social Democratic Liberal Party member of Parliament Ro Teimumu Kepa for the President's post.