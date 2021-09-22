Fill those awkward pauses on a virtual date

Being able to uninhibitedly discuss your dreams, goals, and desires on a first date can be a terrific approach to get to know someone better. Your goals don't have to be strictly professional-sharing what you'd like to achieve, whether it's learning to play the guitar or mastering Italian cooking, might help your date gain a better understanding of your life and priorities. Break the ice with your partner and ask what they seek from their life and what they truly wish for. In fact, 34 per cent of daters on the platform find questions around the partners' goals, plans and wishes a good conversation starter.

Having introduced people to their love stories for over two decades from all around the world, dating app OkCupid lists down five conversation starters that will get you and your date talking!

'Dogs or cats?'

Pets too have been perfect conversation starters for millennials; getting to know if your date is a pet parent, their views on adopting pets, and their bond with these furry creatures can reveal interesting insights about their personality while also giving them the opportunity to learn about you. Safe to say, millennial daters in their search for unconditional love, look at the relationships their potential partners have with their furry friends with 31 per cent of daters reveal that pets are an ideal way to start a conversation with their match.

'What's next on your watchlist?'

There's no shortage of streaming services or access to movies, shows, or literature in today's world. With this in mind, discussing TV shows you're watching, recommending must-see movies, and telling your match more about your all-time favourite novels can help keep the conversation flowing while you and your date learn more about each other's personalities and favourite characters. And who knows, this might even lead the way for a virtual movie date or book reading session!

'What do you want from a relationship?'

When seeking a long-term relationship, it's important to know if the person across the screen is looking for the same thing. Twenty per cent of the daters revealed that learning about their partner's perspectives and what they seek from a relationship is an intriguing conversation starter. This can stem from the fact that dating has changed phenomenally during the pandemic, and millennials have discovered an impatience with entertaining dead-end connections and instead truly investing in the one with potential. The focus has shifted to discovering romance and compatibility with a potential partner through the quality of conversation and time spent together.

'What's next on your travel bucket list?'

Travel! The perfect conversation starter to break the ice and transport your date into a dreamy world where you could go wherever you want to -- soaking under the sun by a beach, backpacking across the country, or watching the Northern lights. Travel will open the door to a multitude of other topics such as food, cuisines that your partner is fond of, places that they've been to already or what's on their wishlist. And this just might help you and your date decide where to get a bite in the city or try something that you wouldn't have otherwise!

