Filmmaker, social activist Pa Ranjith wants NEET scrapped

Chennai, June 22 (IANS) Filmmaker and founder of Neelam Panpattu Maiyyam, Pa Ranjith has called upon the Tamil Nadu government not to consider National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to MBBS and other allied medical courses in the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, the noted filmmaker said, "Students in Tamil medium and State Board schools want to express their intellect in their own medium and it is their right. Introducing new policies and entrance tests will cause confusion in the minds of these students and they may even start questioning their own abilities and will develop identity crisis and inferiority complex about their intellect."