Final easing of curbs in England set for July 19

In his first statement in the House of Commons since taking on the new role as Health Secretary, Javid said on Monday: "We see no reason to go beyond the 19th of July. Because in truth, no date we choose comes with zero risk for Covid. We know we simply cannot eliminate it, we have to learn to live with it.

London, June 29 (IANS) UK Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed that the final easing of coronavirus lockdown measures in England is set for July 19 as planned.

"We also know that people and businesses need certainty, so we want every step to be irreversible. Make no mistake, the restrictions on our freedoms must come to an end. July 19 remains our target date."

Javid made the remarks as the UK reported another 22,868 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest since January 30 this year, according to official figures released Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,771,289, while the death toll stood at 128,367.

Javid's statement came less than 48 hours after he was named the Health Secretary following his predecessor Matt Hancock's resignation on June 26.

Hancock resigned after admitting that he broke social distancing guidelines during an alleged affair with his aide, which caused an outrage in the country.

