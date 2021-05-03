Final party position in Assam assembly

Guwahati, May 3 (IANS) Following is the final party position in the 126-member Assam assembly for which elections were held in three phases - March 27, April 1 and April 6.

The counting of votes which began on Sunday morning (8 a.m.) continued early on Monday and the delay in declaring the result was caused due to maintenance of various Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).