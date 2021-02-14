Final production batch of LRSAM flagged off

Hyderabad, Feb 14 (IANS) The final production batch of Long Range Surface to Air Missile (LRSAM) system, designed and developed by DRDO in collaboration with various industry partners and integrated by BDL, was flagged off here on Sunday at DRDL, APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex.

LRSAM is jointly developed by DRDO and IAI Israel to equip latest ships of the Indian Navy. This LRSAM missile system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets including fighter aircraft, subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles, said a defence statement.

The missile is powered by indigenously developed dual-pulse rocket motor and dual control system to impart required manoeuvrability at the terminal phase. This state-of-the-art weapon system is designed with active Radio Frequency (RF) seeker to identify, track, engage and destroy the target with high kill probability.

The LRSAM system's end-to-end performance has been successfully demonstrated through a number of user flight trials from Indian naval ships. This weapon system has been successfully productionised and has been delivered to the Indian Navy, the statement added.

Satheesh Reddy highlighted the importance of indigenous production efforts and complemented the industries that have established the manufacturing facilities and successfully executed the production orders in achieving the goal towards 'Make in India'. He also commended the efforts of Missile System Quality Assurance Agency (MSQAA), DG (NAI) in streamlining the production activities at various industries across India, leading to delivery of the missiles with aerospace quality standards.

Rear Admiral Rajasekhar appreciated the efforts of DRDO for successfully completing the production order and strengthening air defence capability of the Indian Navy. He also urged DRDO to design and develop similar advanced weapon systems for futuristic warfare.

--IANS

ms/kr