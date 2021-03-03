Final year MBBS student dies of Covid in Bihar, many docs infected

Patna, March 3 (IANS) A final year student of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna died due to Covid 19, an official said.

Subhendu Shekher,23, as a native of Dahia village in Begusarai district and was pursuing MBBS course from NMCH.

He had complained of cough and cold on February 24 and underwent a RTPCR test on the same day and was found Corona positive. The next day, he went to his native village in Begusarai and underwent home isolation before dying on March 1.