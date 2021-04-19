Finally, Kerala Police finds Sanu Mohan after daughter's mysterious death

The case turned mysterious when the dead body of his daughter was recovered from a water body on March 22.

Police took Mohan, 40, into custody from near on Sunday.

Kochi, April 19 (IANS) The Kerala Police has finally taken Sanu Mohan into custody, who disappeared on March 21 along with his 13-year-old daughter, from here.

Even though Mohan has confessed to killing his daughter, the police are yet to take that as the final conclusion and he is being questioned at the Thrikakara police station, here.

Mohan after dropping his wife at her house near Alappuzha on March 21 along with their daughter left for another home.

Following no response about the whereabouts of both, the relatives reached the flat at Kochi and were shocked to find blood stains. It was only after the body of the daughter was recovered the next day, did the police get into the act.

The Kerala Police registered a man missing case and launched a massive hunt to trace Mohan, but it was only last week that his whereabouts were traced to a hotel at Ollur near Mangalore in Karnataka.

Soon the police swung into action and he was taken into custody from Karwar and was brought to the Thrikakara Police station, here in the early hours of Monday.

After the customary medical checkups he is now being interrogated.

According to the police, he wanted to commit suicide after killing his daughter, which he was unable to do.

Even though he has admitted to the killing of his daughter, the police are yet to take that as the truth.

