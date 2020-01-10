Finance Ministry extends amnesty scheme recommended by GST council

New Delhi [India], Jan 10 (ANI): The Finance Ministry on Friday said that the amnesty scheme, recommended by the GST council in the 38th meeting, has been extended from January 10 to January 17.

The ministry made the announcement in a series of tweets and said there has been an encouraging response to the waiver announced on December 18 last year.

"The GST council in its 38th meeting on Dec 18, 2019 had recommended that late fee chargeable on filing of statements of output supplies in Form GSTR-1s, be waived for the GSTR-1 pertaining to period July, 2017 to Nov 2019 if the same are filed by Jan 10, 2020"



The ministry said that 54 lakhs GSTR-1 have been filed till January 9 against while only about 25 lakh monthly GSTR1s get filed.

"In the view of such huge response, which would lead reduction in unmatched credit, it has been decided to extend the said amnesty scheme from January 10, 2020 to January 17, 2020," it said. (ANI)

