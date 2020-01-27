Financial Times ranks IIM-B's MBA programme best in India

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (IANS) Noted international daily Financial Times (FT) on Monday ranked the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore's (IIM-B) executive post-graduate programme (EPGP) as the best among Indian business schools.

"I would like to inform you that as per the latest FT rankings made public today, we are ranked as number one in India for the EPGP under global MBA category," said IIM-B Director G. Raghuram in a mail to the students and faculty, with the subject line 2020 FT global MBA rankings.

In 2019, FT adjudged IIM-B's EPGP as second best and in 2018 as third best in India.

According to the public policy professor, FT has ranked the one-year IIM-B programme as fifth best in Asia and 27th globally in its category, rising up from 49th place in 2017.

"This was based on data gathered in 2019, but related largely to the class of 2016 (graduated three years ago)," said Raghuram, attaching a table juxtaposing the premier institute's performance to IIM-Ahmedabad, IIM-Calcutta and the Hyderabad-based Indian School of Business (ISB).

In 2020, the British daily ranked ISB's executive programme 28th in the world, followed by IIM-C at 42 and IIM-A at 61.

Some of the parameters FT examined in the evaluation include salary today, weighted salary, salary increase, value for money, career progress, employed at three months, female faculty and female students, among others.

Separately, Raghuram also shot a mail in the institute's internal network about IIM-B architect B.V. Doshi being named for Padma Bhushan recently.

"I am happy to inform you that Doshi (IIM-B architect and Pritzker architecture prize awardee) has been conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2020," Raghuram wrote.

The professor said he spoke to Doshi on Sunday when he told him about the importance of IIM-B architecture in his professional journey.

sth/arm