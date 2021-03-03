Finding contentment in the new normal the Goan way

Which makes "Susegad: The Goan Art Of Contentment" (Penguin) the perfect guide to coping with the new normal in the post-pandemic world.

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Goans use the Konkani word "susegad" to convey the sense of contentment, fulfilment and relaxation that everyone associates with the coastal state and its culture.

Follow bestselling author and proud Goan Clyde D'Souza as he guides you through the wonderful, unique elements that help Goans achieve susegad -- and add this magic to your life, no matter where you live.

As you journey through Goa's beautiful beaches, lush greenery, exquisite cuisine, mix of Portuguese and Konkani culture, its history, festivals, music and architecture, you'll learn what makes Goans tick and how they've created habits and routines that lend happiness and calm to their lives.

Interviews with noted Goans, short stories, recipes and pictures in this book bring out what it means to be Goan, and help you find your own susegad.

Clyde D'Souza is a creative director who has worked in TV, print and digital media. He is the author of "Kissing Ass: The Art of Office Politics" and "Ghanta College: The Art of Topping College Life". He lives between Mumbai and Goa.

