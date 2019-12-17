Finland PM wows fans with tweet on her background

Helsinki, Dec 17 (IANS) World's youngest Prime Minister Sanna Marin wowed her fans on Twitter after she tweeted a post that was seen as an answer to Estonia's Interior Minister who had mocked her as a 'sales girl'.

Marin wrote on @MarinSanna: "I am extremely proud of Finland. Here, a child from a poor family can get educated and achieve many things in their lives. The cashier of a shop can become a prime minister. Without the Danube, Finland would not survive. I appreciate the work of every employee, practitioner and entrepreneur!"

The post garnered 1.7K retweets and 16.9K likes. One fan said in reply: "Well said!" Another said: "Not to be offended by old jorinas. Nice smile on top... Without factors Finland will not rotate!" "This is not only fine to say, but also the best way to salt the improper throw. Brilliant," wrote an user. "I wholeheartedly agree! Prime Minister Sanna could teach many so-called statesmen, men & women, all around the world what it is to be a good leader for all folks, not just the powerful or bourgeoisie," read another post. One fan wrote: "Besides, for the first time in Finland, a maid became a minister 92 years after Miina Sillanp was elected Minister of Social Affairs." One Twitter user remarked: "Great answer!... I appreciate! It's not easy. Congratulations and success to the Prime Minister!" The Estonian President was forced to apologise after his minister Mart Helme, 70, questioned on Sunday Marin's fitness for the post. Finland's Social Democratic Party (SDP) had picked 34-year-old Sanna Marin to be the country's -- and the world's -- youngest Prime Minister earlier this month. tsb/saurav/arm