Finland's auditor general dismissed over expenses claims

Before her dismissal on Wednesday, Yli-Viikari had already been suspended from the National Audit Office of Finland (VTV) over a police investigation on the use of her flight points and alleged decision to pay salary to a civil servant who was not working, Xinhua news agency reported.

Helsinki, July 1 (IANS) The Finnish parliament has dismissed Tytti Yli-Viikari from her role as the auditor general, the first of its kind in the country's history.

She had refused to explain how she had used her flight points.

Finnish civil servants can maintain private airline accounts, but work-based travel points should be used for other business travels.

According to the police, the suspected criminal benefit of flight points is several thousand euros.

VTV is an independent agency directly under parliament.

Yli-Viikari has denied having acted in a way that deserves dismissal.

