FIR against 3 Bihar MLAs for violating Covid norms

Patna, April 13 (IANS) The Bihar Police have registered an FIR against three MLAs from the opposition parties for violating Covid norms in Rohtas district, an official said.

Shyam Sunder Rai, the circle officer of the Nasriganj in Rohtas district confirmed the development.

The FIR registered against Anita Chaudhary, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Nokha and a former minister; Arun Singh, the CPI-ML MLA from Karakat, Vijay Kumar Mandal, RJD MLA from Dinara in Rohtas district.