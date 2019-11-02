FIR against Delhi Post Office clerk for fraud of Rs 18 lakh

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a Post Office clerk for defrauding public of upto Rs 18 lakh. The clerk has not been arrested as yet but the charges against him are being probed.

Confirming the case a top police official told IANS that the accused, Surendra, a clerk in the Lajpat Nagar Post Office, used to pocket cash deposited by account holders there after stamping their passbooks.

The fraud, which was caught in an internal Vigilance of the Postal Department, though estimated to be Rs 18 lakh at present is likely to increase as the investigation proceeds.

