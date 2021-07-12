FIR against man for provocative speech at Pataudi mahapanchayat

This teenager had allegedly opened fire at a group of anti-CAA protesters in Jamia in Delhi last year also.

Gurugram, July 12 (IANS) The Gurugram police have filed an FIR against a teenager for allegedly making provocative comments at a mahapanchayat held in Pataudi on July 4, police said on Monday.

The FIR has been registered based on a complaint submitted by a resident of Jamalpur village in Gurugram under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pataudi police station on Sunday," said a senior police officer.

In his speech at the mahapanchayat, the teenager allegedly called for attacks on the Muslim community.

The teenager had also encouraged the crowd to abduct Muslim women and "warned" those with a "terrorist mindset" that if he can "go to Jamia in support of CAA", "Pataudi is not very far for him".

A purported video of the speech was shared widely on the social media.

"The complainant stated that on July 4, mahapanchayat was organized at the Ramleela Ground, Pataudi, where a man gave quite a provocative speech which could have caused riots and disturbed the law and order situation and this speech was inciting religious sentiments," the police said.

The complainant had also shared social media platform links of the speech.

The mahapanchayat, which took place last Sunday, had been organised to discuss religious conversion and 'Love Jihad'.

The Jamia incident had taken place on January 30, 2020, when the teenager brandished a gun at the protesters and shouted slogans. One student had been injured in the incident and an FIR had been registered against the accused under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder).

