FIR against Pehlu Khan is part of a conspiracy: Gehlot

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the filing of an FIR in the Pehlu Khan case was part of a big conspiracy hatched by members of the previous government to save their skins.

Addressing the media here, he said: "An innocent man was made the target of mob lynching. Surprisingly, no FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report was made and there was no further investigation. Hence our government recently formed an SIT and made an appeal in High Court.

"We hope that truth shall win in the case. In fact, the High Court's orders on Wednesday to quash the FIR against Pehlu and his family are a welcome step in this perspective. Now, the Rajasthan government wants that justice should be given to Pehlu Khan and his family members," he said. "Today, Pehlu khan stands synonymous to mob lynching. Whenever mob lynching is reported in future, Pehlu Khan will be remembered by the judiciary, police and governments. Hence we want the accused should be penalised. Vote bank politics was played by the then government in the Pehlu Khan case," Gehlot added. The Chief Minister also said that his government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Pehlu Khan case to ensure that Khan's family members get justice.