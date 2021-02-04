FIR against Sharjeel Usmani in Lucknow (Ld)

The FIR has been lodged by one Anurag Singh over the video of Usmani's speech which was posted on YouTube.

Lucknow, Feb 4 (IANS) A case has now been registered against Sharjeel Usmani at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow in connection with his controversial speech at Elgar Parishad, in Pune, Maharashtra.

On the basis of this complaint, a case under 124A, 153A, 153A (2), 153B (1) (C), 295A, 298, 504, 505 (1) (B) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act has been registered, police said.

Usmani had attended the Elgar Parishad event organised at Pune's Ganesh Kala Krida Manch on January 30.

Soon after, a video of him allegedly using objectionable words against the Hindu community went viral and demand for stern action against him was raised.

The Maharashtra police have also registered a case against Usmani, a former student of Aligarh Muslim University, in connection with the controversial speech.

--IANS

amita/ash