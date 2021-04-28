FIR against UP hospital for overcharging

A complaint had been lodged on Monday where the complainant alleged that Rs 3.50 lakh was charged from him as overbilling in the last seven days after which the district administration issued a notice to the management of the hospital on Tuesday after conducting a preliminary inquiry.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), April 28 (IANS) The Kanpur district administration has lodged an FIR against a private Covid panel hospital for overbilling.

The preliminary inquiry was conducted by the additional city magistrate (I) and a government doctor and the charges were found to be true.

District magistrate Alok Tiwari, on Tuesday, ordered to file an FIR against the hospital when its management failed to give a satisfactory reply.

According to the district magistrate, the administration has appointed static magistrates and sector magistrates to check overbilling issues in private panel hospitals.

Moreover, the administration had already floated mobile numbers for the public to lodge any complaint of overbilling.

Despite warning of strict action for overbilling, the private panel hospitals are not missing any chance to overcharge patients.

