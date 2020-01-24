FIR filed against me false, will continue protests against CAA: Ashu Khan

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Local political leader Ashu Khan who participated in protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Friday rubbished the FIR filed against him by Delhi Police and said the demonstrations would continue until the voices of those agitating are heard.

"It is our right to protest and it was a peaceful protest. I have not given any instigating speeches or damaged properties. This is a movement for our rights and we will not end it. The police have slapped sections 148, 186, 332 and 308 on me. Section 308 deals with the attempt to murder. There is no sense in this. The FIR is completely false. I am a lawyer myself and can deal with this," Khan told ANI."In the movement, some RSS elements entered and created arson there. The entire Okhla area had participated in the demonstrations against CAA. Secular persons including non-Muslims are with us in this rally. We are on the roads and only then will the government hear us. We did not come on the roads after triple talaq was declared illegal and after the Ayodhya verdict since these were court matters. But now the government is trying to drive us out of the country and that is the reason why we are on the roads to protest," he added.Delhi Police Crime Branch has issued a notice to Khan, under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code, asking him to appear before Crime Branch Chanakyapuri, on January 24, for questioning in connection with the Jamia Nagar violence which took place in December 2019. (ANI)