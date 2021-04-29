FIR filed against Parambir Singh, others over 2015 corruption allegations

Akola (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere and several others for allegedly requesting a police inspector to drop corruption charges against Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioners.



The complainant -- Police Inspector Bhimraj Ghadge -- in his statement has said that when he was posted at Bazarpeth police station, Kalyan, in 2015, Singh was Thane CP at that time. Ghadge had corruption and criminal misconduct case against the officials of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, including the commissioners of the KDMC.

"As per Ghadge, in April 2015, Parambir Singh called him to his office and asked him to suggest departmental inquiry against the accused KDMC officials, remove the names of KDMC commissioners from the accused list and drop corruption charges (anti-corruption act sections) from the case," the statement said.

Ghadge further claimed that because he didn't follow the "illegal" orders of Singh, Manere (posted in Thane at the time) and other officers framed him in a corruption case and then he was wrongfully suspended from the force.

Before the FIR, Ghadge had registered a complaint with the Anti-corruption Bureau, Maharashtra. In the complaint, along with his matter, he has listed the properties of Singh which he allegedly bought from corruption money and the money he got in various cases.

Sections of the FIR include those of the SC/ST atrocities act, Protection of Civil rights act, Maharashtra police act, IPC 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), IPC 110 (Punishment of abetment if person abetted does act with different intention from that of abettor) and several others.

The FIR was registered at a police station in Akola and is expected to be transferred to Thane for investigation. (ANI)

