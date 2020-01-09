FIR filed in multi-crore Uttarakhand scholarship scam

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against unknown persons in connection with the multi-crore Uttarakhand scholarship scam.

The case has been filed in Sahaspur police station, Special Investigation Team (SIT) in-charge Manjunath said.

The Beehive College of Advanced Studies in Selakui, run by BJP MLA Harbans Kapoor's family, has been named in the scam.



The scholarship was provided by the Social Welfare Department for students of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Reportedly Rs 1,22,39,860 was given from 2011 to 2017.

According to police, the scam was carried out by showing fake admission of students.

In the First Information Report (FIR), police have mentioned that the Beehive College authorities are believed to have a relationship with a person of influence.

The SIT found several irregularities during the probe like having the same mobile number in the bank accounts of the students, double admission of students in the same academic session, among others. (ANI)

