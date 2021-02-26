FIR lodged after opposition leaders protest outside Himachal Pradesh Governor's office

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged against five MLAs after several opposition leaders on Friday protested outside Himachal Pradesh Governor's Bandaru Dattatraya office. Following this incident.



As per the visuals, Opposition leaders protested and tried to stop the Governor outside Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

An FIR has been registered against five suspended MLAs in Boileauganj Police Station of Shimla in the matter.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday morning suspended 5 MLAs - LoP Mukesh Agnihotri, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Satpal Raizada, Sunder Singh Thakur and Vinay Kumar till March 20.

This comes after Opposition leaders protested and tried to stop Governor outside Assembly.

In a bid to remain politically alive, the Congress leaders are desperately trying to find issues against the Himachal Pradesh government, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on February 19 in a statement.

The Chief Minister had addressed the concluding session of the state BJP Executive Committee meeting at Dharamshala in Kangra district yesterday and said that opposition is directionless, leaderless and issueless in the state. (ANI)

