FIR lodged against BJP legislator, ex-MP for attempt to rape

According to the police, a woman had lodged a compliant of attempt to rape against BJP legislator Dhullu Mahto last year. But the compliant was not converted into an FIR following which the woman had moved the Jharkhand High Court, which in turn asked the Dhanbad Police why an FIR was not lodged against the legislator.

The Dhanbad Police, acting on the high court's notice, lodged an FIR against Mahto at the Katras police station in Dhanbad district on Sunday.

As per the complaint, Mahto had allegedly called a BJP woman leader to the Tundi Guest House in Dhanbad district. The complainant said that when she reached there, the legislator allegedly made bad gestures towards her before trying to rape her.

Similar allegations were lodged with the police last year against then BJP Lok Sabha MP from Giridih, Rabindra Pandey, by a BJP woman member. But the police didn't file an FIR in the case then. Now after more than one year, the complaint has been converted into an FIR.