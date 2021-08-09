FIR lodged against people for raising 'objectionable slogans' at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): A First Information Report (FIR) has been booked against an unknown group of people on Monday, in connection with "raising inciting slogans" at Jantar Mantar.



These accused have gathered at Jantar Mantar on Sunday evening during a march for "Colonial Laws & Make Uniform Laws," and have raised "objectionable slogans."

The DCP of Delhi, Deepak Yadav told, "People who had gathered at Jantar Mantar had no permission. It has come to our due notice that some people raised inciting & objectionable slogans as well. We have also received a video and have registered FIR in the case."

"We're carrying out further investigation into the matter. Necessary action will be taken at the earliest." added the DCP. (ANI)

